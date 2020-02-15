|
BILL MCKUSKER Marengo Bill McKusker, 93, of Marengo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Highland Ridge, Williamsburg. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Burial will be at the Marengo Cemetery. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Pastor Gary VanHeukelom officiating. In lieu of flowers and concrete, memorials may be contributed to the Iowa County Fair, 4-H, FFA or the donor's choice. Bill is survived by his children, John (Barb) McKusker of Marengo and Craig (Cindy Oxley) McKusker of Marengo; two grandchildren, Bill (Chelsea Comp) McKusker of Marengo and Krista (Ryan Bossman) McKusker of Minneapolis, Minn.; and a great-grandson, Mason McKusker.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020