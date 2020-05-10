|
BILL MORIO Lisbon Bill Morio, 93, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully with family present on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. A private family graveside service will take place at Lisbon Cemetery by the Rev. Andrew Awotwe-Mensah. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Survivors include his children, Richard (Marcia) Morio, Susan Morio and Jack (Barb) Morio; sister, Joan Morio; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way. William Richard Morio was born April 3, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to William and Marie (Murphy) Morio. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School, Cedar Rapids. He was a proud World War II Veteran, serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, and was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion and Plumbers Local 125. He married Ruth Margaret Meyer on June 7, 1949, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Solon. They were married nearly 60 years. He was a hard-working farmer who loved the outdoors and animals. Bill was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon. His faith was very important to him and guided him to treat others fairly, set a good example and provide for his family. His family was of the utmost importance to him -- he quit smoking the day his first grandchild was born; he went to countless sports and activities his children and grandchildren participated in, and he was immensely proud of all of their accomplishments. Bill will be missed by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; and two sisters. Memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospice. Please share your support and memories with Bill's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020