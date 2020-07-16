BILL POULSON Cedar Rapids Bill Poulson, 62, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Private family services and burial at 6 p.m. July 17, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids. Bill was born in Lake Crystal, Minn., until his family moved to Apache Junction, Ariz. He then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the early 1990s. Bill loved fishing and playing cards all his life. He will be remembered as a man who loved to have fun and spend time with his son, Richard. He is survived by his son, Richard; and his brothers, Steve and Mike. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia; father, Lyle; and sister, Linda. Many thanks are given to the Hospice team at St. Lukes Hospital, where he received loving care.



