Bill Spence

Bill Spence Obituary
BILL ALLEN SPENCE Cedar Rapids Bill Allen Spence, 67, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Iowa Cremation is caring for Bill and his family. Bill was born Aug. 28, 1952, the son of Billie and Doris (Gunn) Spence. He worked at Duane Arnold Energy Center as a maintenance mechanic and chief union steward for 37 1/2 years. Bill enjoyed traveling, riding his motorcycle, hunting, old cars, golfing and his dog, Henry. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish Bill's memories are his wife, Linda Spence; two children, Michael (Sheri) Spence and Shana (Jason) Mallas; two stepchildren, Brett (Deb) Price and Angie Palmer; seven grandchildren, Carter, Holly, Zach, Collin, Jillian, Cayden and Jace; and his brother, Tim Spence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Ghosh and his team along with UnityPoint Hospice.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
