BILLIE JEAN SCALISE Shellsburg Billie Jean Scalise, 72, of Shellsburg, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy with her family at her side. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at the funeral home. Burial: 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, Newton Union Cemetery in Newton. Billie Jean was born June 27, 1946, in Newton, Iowa, to Loren and Betty (Gearhart) Craft. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines. Billie Jean was united in marriage Jan. 31, 1970, to Thomas Scalise at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Des Moines. She was a homemaker most of her life, but had worked at Sam's Club in the maintenance department for the past eight years. Billie Jean was a member of Parkers Grove Baptist Church in Shellsburg. She was very talented and loved to crochet afghans, dolls and pop can hats. Billie Jean was an animal lover and loved to go shopping, especially for clothes, purses and shoes. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Everyone who met her loved her. Billie Jean is survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas Scalise; daughter, Tammy Tesar; son, Kevin Scalise, all of Shellsburg; two grandchildren, Breeanne Tesar of Des Moines and Logan Tesar of Shellsburg; siblings, Joyce (Max) Day, Mary Ann (Dwain) Drew, Alice Parker and Don (Linda) Craft; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and extended family members; special friend and honorary daughter, Alice Glick and her family; as well as Billie's black lab, Drake. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren Craft and Betty Craft-Johnson; and stepfather, Leland Johnson. A special thanks to Dr. Ann Stroh for her excellent care of Billie Jean. Memorials in Billie Jean's name may be made to Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy or to the family. Please share a memory of Billie Jean at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.