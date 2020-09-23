Billy Alday

BILLY RAY ALDAY Cedar Rapids Billy Ray Alday, 84, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy from lung cancer and COPD. A private family service will be held. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Billy under "photos and videos or media" starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Billy was born in rural Donalsonville, Ga., to Wheeler Raughton Alday and Bertha Mae (Thompson). He married Rebecca White in 1955. They had sons, Billy Frank and Danny Ray. They later divorced. Billy and Karen Kay Hale married in Washington, D.C., in 1963. Their children are Stacy Lynn (Steve) Duffy and Ryan Alday. Billy served in the Air Force and later in the Navy Reserves. He was a past commander of the local chapter of the DAV. He was most proud of the studying he accomplished in order to become certified by the National Association of Christian Ministers. He was a member of Stonebridge Church. He worked at Penick & Ford, Harper Auto Rebuilders and at Addressograph Multigraph before retiring. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, WWE, wintering in Texas and searching his family's genealogy. Billy was very much a people person and made friends easily. He loved the Lord and looked forward to seeing his family in Heaven. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen; children, Stacy (Steve) Duffy and Ryan Alday; grandchildren; as well as great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; and sisters, Loraine and Nancy. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin, Joseph, Carey, Gary and David; sisters, Susie and Martha Ann; and sons, Billy Frank and Danny Ray. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Stonebridge Church or Trees Forever. Please share a memory of Billy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.