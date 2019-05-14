Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Ballard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Ballard Obituary
BILLY K. BALLARD Marengo Billy K. Ballard, 52, of Marengo, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, while mushroom hunting. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established. Billy is survived by his wife, Kelsie; his daughter, Sidney of Marengo; his father, Billy D. Ballard of Marengo; a sister, Barb Ballard of Marengo; nieces and nephews, Blake Heller, Lisa Godsey and Lauren, Taylor and Brandon Shoup; mother-in-law, Karen Esser; sister-in-law, Rinda (Scott) Wolfe; and a brother-in-law, Todd (Tina) Esser. He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine; and father-in-law, Bob Esser. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.