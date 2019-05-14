|
|
BILLY K. BALLARD Marengo Billy K. Ballard, 52, of Marengo, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, while mushroom hunting. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established. Billy is survived by his wife, Kelsie; his daughter, Sidney of Marengo; his father, Billy D. Ballard of Marengo; a sister, Barb Ballard of Marengo; nieces and nephews, Blake Heller, Lisa Godsey and Lauren, Taylor and Brandon Shoup; mother-in-law, Karen Esser; sister-in-law, Rinda (Scott) Wolfe; and a brother-in-law, Todd (Tina) Esser. He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine; and father-in-law, Bob Esser. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019