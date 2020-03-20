Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Merton Kramer


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Merton Kramer Obituary
BILLY MERTON KRAMER Cedar Rapids Billy Merton Kramer, 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St Luke's Hospital. A private memorial service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020. Bill will be laid to rest in the Eternal Love Garden at Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Bill was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Edgewood, Iowa, the son of Howard and Velma Kramer. Bill married Sandra Marie Peiffer on March 4, 1966. Bill is survived by three children: a daughter, Kari Cerato of Charleston, S.C., and two sons and their spouses, Kelly (Jan) Kirk, Marion, Iowa, and Kevin (Tracey) Kirk, Robins, Iowa; four brothers, Tom (Judy) Kramer, Mesa Ariz., Kramer, Mount Vernon, Iowa, and Kirk (Jane) Kramer, Robins, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Joseph Cerato Jr., Peter Cerato, Spencer Kirk, Kate Kirk, Joshua Wellman, Elise Beck, and AlexSandra Kirk; as well as many neices and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Kimetha; son, Kris; his parents; two sisters; and one brother. Bill spent 42 years of employment with Johnson Gas Appliance Co. as a tool and die maker. He was a proud member of UAW. A U.S. Army military veteran. He loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. His hobbies included ham radio operation, reading, computers, SuduKo and crossword puzzles. Bill was a simple man with a quiet manner. He will be greatly missed by all of those whom loved and cherished him. Please leave a message or tribute to the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -