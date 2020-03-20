|
|
BILLY MERTON KRAMER Cedar Rapids Billy Merton Kramer, 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St Luke's Hospital. A private memorial service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020. Bill will be laid to rest in the Eternal Love Garden at Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Bill was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Edgewood, Iowa, the son of Howard and Velma Kramer. Bill married Sandra Marie Peiffer on March 4, 1966. Bill is survived by three children: a daughter, Kari Cerato of Charleston, S.C., and two sons and their spouses, Kelly (Jan) Kirk, Marion, Iowa, and Kevin (Tracey) Kirk, Robins, Iowa; four brothers, Tom (Judy) Kramer, Mesa Ariz., Kramer, Mount Vernon, Iowa, and Kirk (Jane) Kramer, Robins, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Joseph Cerato Jr., Peter Cerato, Spencer Kirk, Kate Kirk, Joshua Wellman, Elise Beck, and AlexSandra Kirk; as well as many neices and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Kimetha; son, Kris; his parents; two sisters; and one brother. Bill spent 42 years of employment with Johnson Gas Appliance Co. as a tool and die maker. He was a proud member of UAW. A U.S. Army military veteran. He loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. His hobbies included ham radio operation, reading, computers, SuduKo and crossword puzzles. Bill was a simple man with a quiet manner. He will be greatly missed by all of those whom loved and cherished him. Please leave a message or tribute to the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020