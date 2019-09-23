|
|
BLAIN MICHAEL GLENN North Liberty Blain Michael Glenn, 53, of North Liberty, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City following a long illness. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 S. Cedar St. Blain is survived by his sons, Samuel Conner of Iowa City and Justin Michael of North Liberty; father, Robert of Iowa City; brothers, Shawn (Marsha) of Agency and Shane of Hampton; sister, Shannon Glenn (Donnie) Fadeley of West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Glenn; brother, Jeffrey Brian Glenn (who passed away at birth); sister, Kelly Ann Glenn Ransom; and his paternal and maternal grandparents. Blain was born Aug. 12, 1966, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Robert Lavern and Janet Beth (Jones) Glenn. He graduated from Washington High School in 1984. Blain and Janet Brumwell were married May 30, 1992; they later divorced, but she continued to take care of him until his passing. Blain worked at MMS Surveying and VJ Surveying for many years. He loved fishing, turtle hunting and vacationing at a lake in Minnesota. He spent countless hours in Indian Creek as a child and enjoyed looking for arrowheads. His favorite food was ham and beans and he liked to watch "Monty Python" and "Young Frankenstein" in his spare time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Hospice of Iowa City in Blain's name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019