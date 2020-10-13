1/1
Blake Beckman
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLAKE EDWARD BECKMAN Coggon Blake Edward Beckman, 46, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away unexpected on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Coggon Cemetery. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Blake was born Sept. 24, 1974, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the son of Albert and Linda (Matheny) Beckman. He graduated from North Linn High School in 1993. Blake was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings football fan and enjoyed NASCAR and fishing. He loved to spoil his children and grandchildren. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his girlfriend of 12 years, Erin Visek; daughters, Airiana Beckman and Jade Beckman; son, Colton Beckman; step-daughter, Kinzy Rateliff; grandchildren, Jaxson Casper and Jensen Rateliff; parents, Albert "Butch" and Linda Beckman; maternal grandmother, Betty West; siblings, Joey Beckman, Christie (Galen) McAtee and Travis (Trisha) Beckman; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Blake was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather. A memorial fund has been established in Blake's memory. Please share a memory of Blake at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
511 Main St
Central City, IA 52214
(319) 438-6113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved