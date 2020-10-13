BLAKE EDWARD BECKMAN Coggon Blake Edward Beckman, 46, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away unexpected on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Coggon Cemetery. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Blake was born Sept. 24, 1974, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the son of Albert and Linda (Matheny) Beckman. He graduated from North Linn High School in 1993. Blake was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings football fan and enjoyed NASCAR and fishing. He loved to spoil his children and grandchildren. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his girlfriend of 12 years, Erin Visek; daughters, Airiana Beckman and Jade Beckman; son, Colton Beckman; step-daughter, Kinzy Rateliff; grandchildren, Jaxson Casper and Jensen Rateliff; parents, Albert "Butch" and Linda Beckman; maternal grandmother, Betty West; siblings, Joey Beckman, Christie (Galen) McAtee and Travis (Trisha) Beckman; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Blake was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather. A memorial fund has been established in Blake's memory. Please share a memory of Blake at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.