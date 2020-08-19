Blake Corporan

BLAKE ALAN CORPORON Cedar Rapids Blake Corporon went home to be with his Lord on July 27, 2020. He was born April 18, 2000, to Max Corporon and Sherri Gilliland in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was a 2018 graduate of Linn-Mar High School. He enjoyed nature, animals, boating, drawing and traveling, especially his trips to Colorado and California. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was loved deeply by his four sisters, Amber (Jaime) Ellison, Kelsy and Tori Corporon; half sister; Kaitlyn Corporon; and nieces, Audri and twin sisters, Kimber and Kinley Ellison; and his only nephew, Carter Ellison. He is survived by grandparents, Max and (Maggie) Corporon; parents, Max (Jennifer) Corporon and Sherri Gilliland; aunt and uncle, Todd (Diane) Gilliland; sisters, Amber, Kelsy and Tori; half sister, Kaitlyn; and nieces and nephew, Audri, Kimber, Kinley and Carter. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Richard (Mary) Gilliland and Nancy Corporon; and infant niece, Vada Jewell. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Gospel Light Baptist Church, 305 Second Ave., Marion, IA 52302. A Celebration of Life will also be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Bali Hai Rec Center.



