Blanche L. McDougall
BLANCHE L. MCDOUGALL Marion Blanche L. McDougall, 98, of Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020, in her home in Minneapolis, with her children and friends by her side. Preceded in death by her husband, Galen T. McDougall; her parents, Porter R. and Lena E. Senneff; her sister, Mildred E. Stinson; and her brother, Clifford P. Senneff. She is survived by son, Tom McDougall and wife Nancy of Minneapolis, Minn.; son, Bob McDougall and wife, Mika and granddaughter, Anna and grandson, Luis of Fox Point, Wis.; and son, John McDougall of Minneapolis, Minn. Blanche was born Oct. 10, 1921, in Kimball, S.D. Blanche grew up on a farm near Nora Springs, Iowa, where she graduated from Rock Falls, Iowa, High School in 1939. She graduated from Hamilton Business College in Mason City, Iowa, in 1942, and moved to Cedar Rapids after graduation. Blanche worked for the Fruehaf Trailer Company of Cedar Rapids, and was secretary to the plant manager for more than 10 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and National Secretary Association. On Nov. 6, 1949, she married Galen T. McDougall, where they lived in Marion, Iowa. During her time in Marion, she was involved in many community service organizations including PTA, Room mothers, Band Boosters, and Cub Scouts. She was a Sunday School teacher at the First Presbyterian Church, where she has been a member since 1949. In Cub Scouts, she received the "Silver Beaver" award in scouting, which is the highest award for a volunteer, by being a Den Mother, and Summer Cub Scout Day Camp chairwoman from 1966 to 1977. In 2000, Blanche and Galen moved from Marion to the Twin Cities, to be close to their sons. A public visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A private memorial service will follow. Memorials in Blanche's memory may be directed to Boy Scouts of America, Alzheimer's Association or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Blanche will be remembered as a loving wife, a caring and tough mother, and her fairness and "can do" principled nature.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
