Bob Edwards Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOB EDWARDS SHAW Manchester Bob Edwards Shaw, 74, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Judy Shaw of Manchester; his daughter, Megan (Jeremy Brown) Shaw of Seattle, Wash.; one son, Nathan Shaw of Cedar Rapids; and his granddaughter, Ella Shaw. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at The Stone Church in Manchester, Iowa, with Kevin Smith officiating. Greeting friends: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at The Stone Church in Manchester, Iowa. Inurnment will be at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved