BOB EDWARDS SHAW Manchester Bob Edwards Shaw, 74, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Judy Shaw of Manchester; his daughter, Megan (Jeremy Brown) Shaw of Seattle, Wash.; one son, Nathan Shaw of Cedar Rapids; and his granddaughter, Ella Shaw. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial service: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at The Stone Church in Manchester, Iowa, with Kevin Smith officiating. Greeting friends: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at The Stone Church in Manchester, Iowa. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.