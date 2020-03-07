|
BOBBIE BATTISTA Iowa City On March 3, 2020, Bobbie Battista cut her earthly bonds and is now resting in peace. Barbara Ann Nusser Battista was born July 23, 1952, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Stephen Louis Nusser and Bette Delores Neumann Nusser. She attended schools in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey before graduating from Northwestern University. She married her life partner, John Mahon Brimelow, in Atlanta, Ga., in 1994. Bobbie began her broadcasting career in local radio and television in Raleigh, N.C., at WRAL-TV before taking a leap of faith in a new startup joining CNN as one of the original anchors when the network launched in 1981. She anchored many shows for CNN including "Talk Back Live," a multimedia live show featuring news makers and online public participation with a studio audience at the CNN Center in Atlanta. She left CNN after 20 years to join her husband in their business, Atamira Communications. In her role there, she brought savvy media consultation to the firm, consulting with politicians, corporations and individuals with a public persona. She also created and hosted various independent shows for cable television. She was a member of Women in Communication and Sigma Delta Chi Society of Professional Journalists. Her avocation was interior design at which she excelled and loved. She enjoyed spending time in her beautiful homes she and her husband repaired, refurbished and furnished. She also was an excellent cook and enjoyed tennis among her many interests. A favorite early morning ritual was reading the New York Times' most interesting op-ed of the day to her husband John. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, John Mahon Brimelow; stepdaughter, Halie; brother, Michael Nusser (Ann); sister, Amy Dawkins (Tony); nephews, Byron, Nick, Drew, Trey, Syd and Jake; her sister-in-law, Kathleen Williams (Glenn); her mother- and father-in-law Judy and Dwight Andrews; and her adoring loving dog, Camilla. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bobbie Battista Memorial Fund in care of Hills Bank, Attn. Kenzie Hein, P.O. Box 160, Hills, IA 52235 or to the passion of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020