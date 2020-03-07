Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Battista
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Battista

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie Battista Obituary
BOBBIE BATTISTA Iowa City On March 3, 2020, Bobbie Battista cut her earthly bonds and is now resting in peace. Barbara Ann Nusser Battista was born July 23, 1952, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Stephen Louis Nusser and Bette Delores Neumann Nusser. She attended schools in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey before graduating from Northwestern University. She married her life partner, John Mahon Brimelow, in Atlanta, Ga., in 1994. Bobbie began her broadcasting career in local radio and television in Raleigh, N.C., at WRAL-TV before taking a leap of faith in a new startup joining CNN as one of the original anchors when the network launched in 1981. She anchored many shows for CNN including "Talk Back Live," a multimedia live show featuring news makers and online public participation with a studio audience at the CNN Center in Atlanta. She left CNN after 20 years to join her husband in their business, Atamira Communications. In her role there, she brought savvy media consultation to the firm, consulting with politicians, corporations and individuals with a public persona. She also created and hosted various independent shows for cable television. She was a member of Women in Communication and Sigma Delta Chi Society of Professional Journalists. Her avocation was interior design at which she excelled and loved. She enjoyed spending time in her beautiful homes she and her husband repaired, refurbished and furnished. She also was an excellent cook and enjoyed tennis among her many interests. A favorite early morning ritual was reading the New York Times' most interesting op-ed of the day to her husband John. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, John Mahon Brimelow; stepdaughter, Halie; brother, Michael Nusser (Ann); sister, Amy Dawkins (Tony); nephews, Byron, Nick, Drew, Trey, Syd and Jake; her sister-in-law, Kathleen Williams (Glenn); her mother- and father-in-law Judy and Dwight Andrews; and her adoring loving dog, Camilla. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bobbie Battista Memorial Fund in care of Hills Bank, Attn. Kenzie Hein, P.O. Box 160, Hills, IA 52235 or to the passion of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -