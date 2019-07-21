BONNEITA E. STOLL Cedar Rapids Bonneita E. Stoll, 103, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019, at Meth-Wick Community. A joint Celebration of Life for Bonneita and her husband Carrol will be held at Mount Vernon Cemetery on Sept. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. Bonnieta, lovingly known as Bonnie, is survived by her children, Rob (Deb) Stoll and Barbara (Ken) Valentine; grandchildren, Jeremy, Josh, Kierstan, Scott, Daniel and Dustin; five great-grandchildren; and many loving family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carrol; and her two sisters, Alberta and Lilliath. Bonnie was born Jan. 27, 1916, in Webster City, Iowa, to Albert and Mertie (Eastman) Smith. She was united in marriage to Carrol Stoll on April 27, 1941, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Carrol and Bonnie owned and operated Stoll's Ben Franklin in Mount Vernon for 45 years. Bonnie was a member of the Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, PEO and Beta Sigma Phi. She enjoyed family vacations, traveling with Carrol and spending time with family and friends. She loved family and friends, music, chocolate and a good cup of coffee. Bonnie touched many people's lives with her humor, gentleness and loving kindness. She will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019