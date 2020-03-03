|
BONNIE JEAN AKERS Cedar Rapids Bonnie Jean Akers, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in her home. No services are planned at this time. Iowa Cremation is caring for Bonnie and her family. Bonnie Jean Brummer was born Sept. 14, 1941, the daughter of Rhinehart "Pat" and Evelyn M. (Tessin) Brummer. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo, playing cards with family, listening to old country music and dancing. But, most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Rodney Brummer, Gloria Henry and Darlene Nelson. Left to cherish Bonnie's memories are her children, Wayne Hlas of Cedar Rapids and Glen Hlas of Louisville, Ky.; two grandchildren, Jared and Jonathan; and sister, Sheila Moses of Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in Bonnie's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020