1/1
Bonnie Billhorn
1951 - 2020
BONNIE BILLHORN Manchester Bonnie Billhorn, 68, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Regional Medical Center. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral and Cremation Service. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the First Lutheran Church in Manchester with the Rev. Tony Ede officiating. Burial will be at the Oakland Cemetery, Manchester. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bonnie Jean Billhorn was born Nov. 4, 1951, at Willard Hospital in Manchester to the proud parents of Kenny and Vonda Billhorn. She graduated from West Delaware High School in 1969. She went on to college at Patricia Steven's in Milwaukee. While in Milwaukee she met Leo Delperdang. They married and they had one son, Scott. They later divorced and she married William Flanagan. Together, they had three children, Chad, Shaun and Brynne. She worked at Exide Manufacturing and was head of the Senior Daycare Center for many years as well as other places. After retiring, she enjoyed sewing, making many quilt tops for missions at church, crocheting many aphgans for Oldorf Hospice in Hiawatha. She liked going on trips with her mother and her sisters, Gloria and Kathy. Bonnie is survived by her mother, Vonda Billhorn of Manchester; sisters, Gloria Kluesner of Manchester and Kathy Peterson of Knoxville, Tenn; her sons, Scott (Cher) Delperdang of Manchester and Shaun (Nicole) Flanagan of Hopkinton; daughter, Brynne Flanagan (Ben) of Bond, Colo.; three grandchildren, Kayla, Tristen and Riley Flanagan of Hopkinton, Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenny Billhorn; son, Chad Delperdang; her uncle, Ray Nodurft; and aunt, Vernita Pape. Please share a memory of Bonnie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020.
