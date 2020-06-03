Bonnie Burmester
1932 - 2020
BONNIE LEORA BURMESTER Marion Bonnie Leora Burmester, 87, of Marion, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Willow Gardens Care Center. Services: private. Inurnment: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Clarence David (Vicki) Clendenen of Ely, Iowa, Clifford Ray (Jody) Clendenen of Marion, Iowa, Kristi Kay (Duane) Jacobs of Sabula, Iowa, Elizabeth Ann Lawson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Rockford Lee (Vickie) Burmester of Robins, Iowa. Also surviving are grandchildren, Richard Ray Clendenen, Tiffany Jae Stull, Christopher Glen Clendenen, Hanna Lee Clendenen, Cael Seth Clendenen, Heidi Marie Baker, Dallas Glen Miller, Dillon Lee Dority, Megan Hammonds, Sean Dority, Kendra Alison Burmester and Logan Robert Burmester. She also is survived by 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert Burmester. Bonnie was born June 9, 1932, in Guttenberg, Iowa, the daughter of David and Alice (Ward) Gould. She was joined in marriage to Robert D. Burmester on July 3, 1964, in Illinois. They shared 50 years of marriage. She graduated from McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids with the class of 1950. She had varied employments from telephone operator to many office management positions. But, her most favorite work performed was the 22 years of service to Dr. Kenneth F. Walsh Chiropractic in Bellevue, Iowa. Bonnie was very proud to be a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved to dance and tried to teach all her children to dance as well. She was an avid seamstress all throughout her life, making many of her own and others clothes. Board games were her delight in retirement, particularly Rummikub. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
