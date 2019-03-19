BONNIE CANFIELD Cedar Rapids Bonnie Jean (Inger) Canfield, RN, CRFN Bonnie went to heaven on Monday, March 18, 2019. Services will be at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church on Thursday, March 21. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Pat; siblings, Roger Inger and Sue Kainz; and brother-in-law, Neal Baty, husband of Judy Inger (deceased). Bonnie graduated from Linn-Mar, a member of the National Honor Society. She worked at Rockwell for two years before attending nursing school at Mercy Hospital. After four years at Mercy, she spent the rest of her career at St. Luke's ER, where she also was a flight nurse. Bonnie was the "ultimate nurse," the go-to for the right answer and for her example in her care of patients she was forever the patient-advocate. Bonnie would meet former patients in stores and restaurants where they would again thank her for her care. One family of a former patient sends a Christmas card every year still after so many years. In the 1990s, Bonnie was presented with the Smulekoff Award for Excellence; she was a treasure. Bonnie was very proud of being a nurse. She liked Hawkeye and Cyclone sports, camping, her cats and, more than anything, her family. Special memories will be appreciated and may be expressed at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary