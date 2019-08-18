|
BONNIE SUE FAGLE Center Point Bonnie Sue Fagle, 67, of Center Point, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Manor Care in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements were entrusted to Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Bonnie was born Aug. 30, 1951, in Venango, Pa., the daughter of Charles and Thora (Raymond) Thomas. She graduated from Cambridge Springs schools in Pennsylvania with the Class of 1969. Bonnie married Kevin Fagle on April 20, 1974, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She worked in environmental services at St. Luke's Hospital for 34 years until she retired in 2014. Bonnie was a member of Center Point United Methodist Church. She was a top-notch cook who leaves behind many famous recipes, including mac-n-cheese and baked beans. Bonnie loved to garden and go antiquing. She was a hard worker with an immensely caring heart. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had an immeasurable amount of love for her grandchildren. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Kevin Fagle of Center Point; children, Tara (Adam) Corkery of Independence and Aaron Fagle of Center Point; nine grandchildren; siblings, Merlin (Lynn) Thomas of Saegertown, Pa., Janie Holub of Swisher, Joyce English of Edinboro, Pa., and Linda Walk and Mike Thomas, both of Meadeville, Pa.; brother-in-law, Ken Fagle of Center Point; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her Chinese Sharpei, Dozer. Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous. Please share a memory of Bonnie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019