BONNIE NADINE FASCHER Manchester Bonnie Nadine Fascher, 87, of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Coggon, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. She was born July 20, 1932, in Ryan, the daughter of Milton and Amelia (Hawker) Aldrich. Bonnie was raised and educated in the Coggon area and was a 1950 graduate of Coggon High School. On June 26, 1960, Bonnie was united in marriage to Harvey William Fascher at the Coggon Methodist Church. Bonnie entered the workforce as an accountant in the parts department for Knott Motor Co. in Coggon for 30 years. She then worked for Smith Ford in Walker for five years and then Junge Ford in Walker for five years. Bonnie also worked for Boyson Jewelry and Kay Associates in Cedar Rapids. Bonnie was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary and served as state vice president. She taught Sunday school and confirmation classes at First Lutheran Church in Manchester. Bonnie and Harvey spent a lot of time together volunteering for church functions. Bonnie kept books for 11 years for the church. Survivors include several cousins and friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harvey, in 2015. Because of the concerns with COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at First Lutheran Church in Manchester with the Rev. Tony D. Ede officiating. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment: Coggon Cemetery.