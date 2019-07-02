BONNIE HASSELBUSCH Solon On June 30, 2019, Bonnie Hasselbusch, 76, of Solon, passed peacefully from her earthly life to begin her heavenly life reunited with her twin sister, Connie Brown. Family, and especially "sisters," meant everything to Bonnie so we can all imagine that Connie had the coffee pot on and perking as she awaited Bonnie's arrival. Bonnie Paist was born Aug. 11, 1942, the youngest of four daughters of Earl and Elsie (Brunson) Paist. Twin sister Connie preceded her arrival by 10 minutes. Older sisters Jeri and Carole had to put up with all the attention the twins received! Bonnie grew up in Stanwood and graduated from Lincoln Community High School. On June 26, 1965, Bonnie married Ivan Hasselbusch. This union survived for almost exactly 54 years with a joyous celebration of their 50th anniversary celebrated with family and close friends. Bonnie and Ivan were blessed to have three attentive and devoted children and nine loving grandchildren. Survivors include husband, Ivan; son, Jeff (Michele) Hasselbusch of Keokuk; daughter, Jodi (Matt) Nichols of O'Fallon, Mo.; daughter, Monica (Matt) High of Solon; and grandchildren, Ryan, Andrew (Brooke), Ashlyn and Kaitlyn Nichols, Marissa and Lauren Hasselbusch and Payton, Devyn and Justin High. Bonnie also is survived by her unborn great-granddaughter, Baby Girl Nichols, whose arrival is expected in September. Additionally, her older sisters, Jeraldine (Keith) Flockhart and Carole Worby, survive plus brother-in-law, Gene Brown, as well as a whole gaggle of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Darrell Worby; and her beloved twin sister, Connie. Bonnie was a homemaker during her married life. Ivan's career led the couple to live in such diverse places as Glen Ellyn, Ill.; Cedar Rapids; Decatur, Ill.; Brussels, Belgium; The Hague, Netherlands; and Cincinnati, Ohio. Bonnie, Ivan and the family finally "settled" in Keokuk and lived there for 36 years, where they enjoyed a wide circle of friends from church, school and social activities. While in Keokuk, Bonnie was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Kings Daughters, P.E.O., the Keokuk Country Club and Ladies of the Elks. She was one of just a few people who regularly played ladies golf at both golf clubs in Keokuk. Upon moving to Solon in 2017, she became a member of the Solon United Methodist Church. While generally quiet by nature, Bonnie loved being with people whether it be family, friends or friends of her children. The "round table" coffee conversations with her sisters were legendary. She enjoyed and looked forward to the afternoon coffee group at Keokuk Hy-Vee with Jim and Gail, Loa and Jay, John and Betty, Chuck and Nancy and, of course, George and Lil. She always was amused by the give and take she had with friends of her children with Andy and Kevin among her favorites. Visitation with family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. A funeral service for Bonnie will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Solon United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Ferguson officiating. Burial will be in the Stanwood cemetery. There will be a celebration (and we do mean celebration!) of Bonnie's life beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Keokuk Elks Lodge, 2200 Lincoln Ave. A brief service of memory for Bonnie will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. Memorial gifts can be made to the Keokuk Community Foundation, Holden Cancer Center at the University of Iowa, St Paul United Church of Christ or the Solon United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com. Published in The Gazette on July 2, 2019