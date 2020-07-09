BONNIE (YIRKOVSKY) HIMES Marion Bonnie Jean Himes (Yirkovsky) of Marion, Iowa, passed away on July 7, 2020, at age 64, in her home after a short battle with cancer. Bonnie was born July 25, 1955, to James (Bud) and Bernadette Yirkovsky in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from Marion High School. Following high school, she was employed by Freund-Vector Corporation, and still was employed at the time of her death. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Lyle Himes; her son, Dale Moyle, and his wife, Rhonda; as well as grandchildren, Hayley Moyle, Kennedy Moyle, Sydney Lympus and Colin Moyle; brothers, Joseph (Connie) Yirkovsky, Roger (Tammy) Yirkovsky, Bill (Lisa) Yirkovsky and Jeff Yirkovsky; sisters, Sharon Merwin and Sandy Wyatt; sister-in-law, Linda Yirkovsky; and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Donald Yirkovsky. Bonnie was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, and was an avid cook and spent countless hours baking cookies and cakes for her many friends and relatives. A heartfelt thank you to special friends, Dan and Karen Boeding. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.



