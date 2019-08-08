|
BONNIE JEAN MOORE Mount Vernon Bonnie Jean Moore, 59, died unexpectedly on Aug. 4, 2019, at her home. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon with Pastor Joy Mitchell officiating. Lunch will be served at the church following the service. Burial to follow at approximately 1 p.m. in Campbell Cemetery on Mount Vernon Road. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Bonnie was born on Oct. 28, 1959, in a military hospital in Agana, Guam. Her parents were Richard (who died June 30, 2015) and Barbara Beckhelm Moore. As an Air Force dependent, she lived and grew up in numerous places around the country: Hampton, Va., Montgomery, Ala., and Kailua, Hawaii, to name a few. She graduated in 1977 from O'Fallon High School, O'Fallon, Ill. She attended Cottey College and graduated with an RN degree from Barnes Hospital School of Nursing, St. Louis, Mo. In 1981, Bonnie married her high school boyfriend, Bradley Wikstrom, and together they had two children, Ryan Bradley Wikstrom (Dani) of Des Moines and Jami Wikstrom Myers (Ryan) of Dayton, Ohio. They raised their family in the farmhouse on Mount Vernon Road where Bonnie's dad grew up. Bonnie and Brad later divorced. Bonnie is survived by her mother, Babs Moore; and by two brothers, (whom she "mothered" all their lives, much to their dismay!), Richard (Donna) and Tom (Beth). The pride of Bonnie's life, besides her children, were her two grandsons, Kenson Wikstrom (10) of Des Moines and Brantley Myers (1) of Dayton, Ohio. Bonnie also is survived by a large group of uncles, aunts and cousins, a close-knit 'Moore Clan' family that surely will miss her, too. Bonnie had a varied career, but always took care of others. Her nursing days were in oncology and then hospice. She later was a para-educator with special-education students. For the past few years, Bonnie has been a caretaker for REM of Hiawatha, caring for clients she dearly loved in group homes in Cedar Rapids. Bonnie was a member Chapter DT, P.E.O., Mount Vernon and the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon. She also was active in the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program. Memorials may be directed to United Methodist Church, 304 First St. W., Mount Vernon, IA 52314. Please share your support and memories with Bonnie's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019