BONNIE JEAN SLAYMAKER Winlock, Wash. Bonnie Jean Slaymaker, 77, was granted her angel wings on Aug. 3, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home in Winlock, Wash., surrounded by her loved ones. Bonnie was born in Murray, Utah, to Ivan and Helen Birdsall and was raised in Maple Valley, Wash. Bonnie went on to have many careers: waitress, truck driver, and running an in-home adult family care facility. She ran the facility from 1989 to 2015, at which point she retired. Bonnie married Edwin Slaymaker on Dec. 17, 1988, and spent the next 32 years with him at their home in Winlock, Wash. Through her many careers, she touched multiple lives and always was willing to help anyone in need. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Ed; and four children, Dan (Kim) Scadlock Jr. of Sumner, Wash., Brenda (Wayne) Hansen of Tacoma, Wash., David (Barbara) Scadlock of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Dennis (Yvette) Scadlock of Pe Ell, Wash. She also is survived by her siblings, Francis (Glen) Swartz of Winlock, Wash., and Leo (Lourdes) Birdsall of Eugene, Ore. Bonnie was blessed with nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Bonnie also is survived by her lontgime friend Jay (Hilda) Houle. She is preceded in death by her father, Ivan; her mother, Helen; sisters, Geraldine, Leona and Marion; and her brother, Clifford. Graveside services will be at the Doty-Dryad Cemetery, on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you please donate to a charity of your choice
.