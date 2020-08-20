1/1
Bonnie Jo Lacina
BONNIE JO LACINA Oxford Bonnie Jo Lacina, 78, of Oxford, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County. There will be a time for family and friends to gather from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford, concluding with words shared by Bonnie's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Bonnie's memory to the Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Bonnie's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 19, 2020
A great class mate. Many wonderful memories.
Thomas Kapfer
Classmate
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
James Nolan
Friend
August 19, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire family.
Christine Muldoon
Coworker
August 19, 2020
To the entire Lacina family. So very sorry for your loss. Have a lot of fond memories growing up around the family. Prayers to all of you.
Missy Michel-Daugherty
Friend
