BONNIE JO LACINA Oxford Bonnie Jo Lacina, 78, of Oxford, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County. There will be a time for family and friends to gather from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford, concluding with words shared by Bonnie's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Bonnie's memory to the Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Bonnie's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.