BONNIE LEE CLEMONS Cedar Rapids Bonnie Lee Clemons, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Private family burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Bonnie was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Iowa City, the daughter of Everrett and Bueta (Harris) Boots. She was a graduate of Washington High School. Bonnie was married to Alvin Clemons. He died in 1982. She loved poodles and enjoyed doing crosswords and crocheting. Bonnie was a former member of the Eagles Club. Survivors include her sister, Barbara Kent-Macias; brother, Bernard Kent; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Everrett Boots; mother, Bueta Bentley; husband, Alvin; brother, Mikel Kent; and sister, Vicky Clemons. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in care of Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 1844 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Please share your support and memories with Bonnie's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
