BONNIE LOU GRIFFITH Cedar Rapids Bonnie Lou Griffith, born Nov. 21, 1928, in Remsen, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2020, in Dallas, Texas, with her family by her side. A wonderful mother, sister and wife, Bonnie's love for her family was the most important thing in her life. Bonnie married Edwin Clinton Griffith Jr. on Oct. 24, 1947. Edwin passed away on Oct. 2, 1987. Bonnie is survived by her three children, Scott Griffith of Coatesville, Pa., Craig Griffith of Wayne, Pa., and Susan Fitzgerald of Carrollton, Texas. Bonnie has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Lenore Kirchoff; brother, Wayne (Bud) Kirchoff; husband, Edwin Griffith Jr.; and grandson, Steven Griffith. We will love you and miss you forever. A private family celebration of Bonnie's full and beautiful life will be at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at cedarmemorial.com
