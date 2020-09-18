1/1
Bonnie Lou Griffith
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONNIE LOU GRIFFITH Cedar Rapids Bonnie Lou Griffith, born Nov. 21, 1928, in Remsen, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2020, in Dallas, Texas, with her family by her side. A wonderful mother, sister and wife, Bonnie's love for her family was the most important thing in her life. Bonnie married Edwin Clinton Griffith Jr. on Oct. 24, 1947. Edwin passed away on Oct. 2, 1987. Bonnie is survived by her three children, Scott Griffith of Coatesville, Pa., Craig Griffith of Wayne, Pa., and Susan Fitzgerald of Carrollton, Texas. Bonnie has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Lenore Kirchoff; brother, Wayne (Bud) Kirchoff; husband, Edwin Griffith Jr.; and grandson, Steven Griffith. We will love you and miss you forever. A private family celebration of Bonnie's full and beautiful life will be at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved