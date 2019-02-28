BONNIE LOU SLEZAK Ely Bonnie Lou Slezak, 71, of Ely, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in her home. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Odie's Bar and Grill in Ely. Private family inurnment will be held in Rogers Grove Cemetery near Ely. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is assisting with Bonnie's arrangements. Bonnie was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Joe and Jean (Randall) Zbanek. She always enjoyed Mother's Day and getting flowers, especially her snapdragons to plant! Her bubbly personality will be greatly missed! Bonnie is survived by her son, Bret Voss (Robin Roeder) of Cedar Rapids; stepson, Steve (Michelle) Slezak of Ely; stepdaughter, Dawn Thomas of Minot, N.D.; grandchildren, Kimberly Voss, Bailey Voss, Ben Slezak, Ryan Slezak, Khrissy Cooper and Haley Ainesworth; her brother, Randy (Kelly) Zbanek of Ely; her brother-in-law, Fonce Landuyt of Ely; as well as her nieces and nephews; and her cherished kitties, Pauly Jo and Chuck. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; and her sister, Linda Landuyt. Memorials may be directed to Ely Fire Department in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary