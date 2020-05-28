|
BONNIE L. MURPHY Cedar Rapids Bonnie L. Murphy, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Services are set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories by the Rev. Rick Gail. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Bonnie was born Feb. 26, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Elva (Booze) Elson. She grew up in the Toddville area. She graduated from Toddville High School in 1945 and Cedar Rapids Business College in 1946. Bonnie married Clarence E. Murphy on June 5, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was a secretary for Penford Products in Cedar Rapids and a court reporter for the Linn County Municipal and Juvenile courts. Bonnie enjoyed the outdoors gardening, planting flowers, mushroom hunting, camping and fishing in Minnesota and Canada, all done with her beloved husband Clarence. She also enjoyed listening to country music, playing the piano, feeding the birds and caring for her dogs. Survivors include her daughter, Susan Wesley; husband, Gary; grandchildren, Nathan, Samantha, Caleb, Matthew and Rachel; and great-grandchildren, Orion, Carter and Perseus; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded her in death by her parents, Floyd and Elva (Booze) Elson; brother, Marvin (Norma) Elson; sister- and brother-in-law, Bonnie Jean and Maynard Aubrecht; brother in-law, William (Donna) Murphy; and beloved husband, Clarence E. Murphy, who passed away Jan. 14, 2007. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020