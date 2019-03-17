BONNIE CAROL PANSEGRAU Cedar Rapids Bonnie Carol Pansegrau, beloved mother of John and Ramona and mother-in-law of Cindy, broke her earthly bonds on Thursday, March 14, 2018, to rejoin her husband, Wayne, in heavenly repose. Bonnie bravely battled a long illness, staying with her daughter in Kansas City and then in hospice for the past 18 months. Services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be Monday, March 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Bonnie is survived by her children, John Pansegrau and his wife, Cindy, of Solon, Iowa; and Ramona Pansegrau of Kansas City, Mo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Pansegrau, in 2002. Bonnie was born in Livonia, Mo., on April 24, 1933, to Leslie and Marie Martin. She and her brother, Eldon Martin (deceased), grew up in rural America with their parents. Bonnie graduated from high school at age 16 and moved to Brooklyn, Iowa, where she did secretarial work. Bonnie met Wayne Pansegrau, the love of her life, and they married in 1955. Ramona was born a year later, and John two years after that. The family lived in Cedar Rapids and in the mid-1960s joined a family business started by her father and brother. Late in the 1980s, Bonnie joined Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman Attorneys at Law as a legal secretary and continued working full time until she was 80. She worked part time after that, retiring at 82. In 2016, Bonnie moved to Missouri with her daughter and remained there until illness necessitated moving to a hospice facility. Bonnie loved her family unconditionally and completely. She supported, cherished and loved them to the end of her days. She leaves them grateful, but grieving, for the light that has left their lives. Ramona, John and Cindy truly have been blessed by her presence. Memorial donations may be made to Liberty Hospital Hospice, 2521 Glenn Hendren Dr., Liberty, MO 64608. They were angels. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary