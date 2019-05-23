BONNIE "HONEY" WALL-TAYLOR North Liberty Bonnie "Honey" Wall-Taylor, 93, of North Liberty, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Private services will be held with burial in Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Bonnie was born May 17, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Francis Yanda and Leona (Barr) Yanda. She married Lt. Col. John E. Wall on May 26, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Lt. Col. Wall passed away in 2000. Bonnie married Walter Taylor on March 8, 2002. She was a dedicated military wife that loved to sew, crochet and take care of her family. Bonnie loved to cook and sometimes "over feed" her family. She called everyone "Honey" so it lovingly became her nickname. Bonnie was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband, Walter Taylor of North Liberty; daughter, Gayle (Tim) Grissel of Solon, Iowa; grandchildren, Tim (Alissa) Grissel Jr. of Cedar Rapids and Kelly (Shane) Grissel of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Jason Mulherin, Alyssa Mulherin, Sydney Grissel and Kamryn Grissel; stepchildren, Cliff (Deb) Taylor of Mechanicsville, Vicky (James) Bennett of Lisbon and Sandy (Brian) Stoneking of Stanwood; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Lt. Col. John E. Wall; son, John W. Wall, killed in action during the Vietnam War; infant son, James Wall; brothers, Leo and Donald Yanda; and sister, Betty Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . Please share a memory of Bonnie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019