BONNY LEE PRUCHA Cedar Rapids Bonny Lee Prucha, 77, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, from a broken heart. A public graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Cemetery with Father Christopher Podhajsky officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the cemetery. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE. Because of COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed, with only 10 people allowed in the funeral home at any time. Bonny is survived by sons, Robert G. Prucha III of Cedar Rapids and Brian Jon (Lori) Prucha of Central City and their children, Zachery and Abbigail; sister, Nancy (Charles) Werner of Independence; brothers, Gerald "Bub" (Jan) Shaffer of Independence and Paul Shaffer of Aurora; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. "R.G." Prucha Jr.; her parents, Gerald and Lucille (Wintringer) Shaffer; two sisters, Carol and Judy; and a brother, Scott. Bonny was born Jan. 10, 1943, in Independence and was raised on a farm near Aurora. She was baptized, received her first holy communion and was confirmed at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop. Bonny graduated from East Buchanan High School, Winthrop, in 1961. She was married to Robert G. Prucha Jr. on Sept. 12, 1970, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop. Robert passed away on Nov. 10, 2019, after 49 years of marriage. Bonny worked with her husband at their business, Service Press & Litho Co. Inc., until their retirement in 2007. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Bonny was an avid bowler and was inducted into the Cedar Rapids Bowling Hall of Fame in 2001. She also was very involved with the Cedar Rapids Bowling Council and the Youth League. Bonny enjoyed spending time with Zach and Abbi. She loved to travel with her family and friends. She always was up for a trip to the casino. Bonny will be greatly missed by all. Instead of flowers, donations may be given to the Bonny Prucha Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2020