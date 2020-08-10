1/1
Boya Alva Carlton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Boya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOYD ALVA CARLTON Cedar Rapids Boyd Alva Carlton, 87, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Living Center West. A private service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Boyd Alva Carlton was born on May 31, 1933, the son of Harry and Marie (Cooper) Carlton. He was united in marriage to Janis on May 30, 1976, in Greeley, Iowa. Boyd loved fishing, camping, trips to the casino (maybe placing a bet or two) and family gatherings. At a younger time he enjoyed playing poker with his family at his sister (Helen's) farm. He was a Green Bay Packers and Star Trek fan. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janis; brothers, Martin "Bud," Kenneth and Lyle Carlton; sister, Helen Brosh; stepson, Blair Harbaugh; stepson-in-law, Randy Coons; brother-in-law, Eugene Harbaugh; and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Left to cherish Boyd's memories are his brother, Eugene (Kris) of Cedar Rapids; four sons, Michael, Martin, Matthew (Tina) and Mark (Jenny) Carlton, all of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Kathryn (Luke) Durnan of Walker and Kelly Carlton of Cedar Rapids; stepchildren, Julia Coons and Bruce Harbaugh of Cedar Rapids; stepdaughter-in-law, Beth Harbaugh; sister-in-law, Joyce Harbaugh; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and extended family. Memorials may be directed to the family in Boyd's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved