BOYD ALVA CARLTON Cedar Rapids Boyd Alva Carlton, 87, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Living Center West. A private service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Boyd Alva Carlton was born on May 31, 1933, the son of Harry and Marie (Cooper) Carlton. He was united in marriage to Janis on May 30, 1976, in Greeley, Iowa. Boyd loved fishing, camping, trips to the casino (maybe placing a bet or two) and family gatherings. At a younger time he enjoyed playing poker with his family at his sister (Helen's) farm. He was a Green Bay Packers and Star Trek fan. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janis; brothers, Martin "Bud," Kenneth and Lyle Carlton; sister, Helen Brosh; stepson, Blair Harbaugh; stepson-in-law, Randy Coons; brother-in-law, Eugene Harbaugh; and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Left to cherish Boyd's memories are his brother, Eugene (Kris) of Cedar Rapids; four sons, Michael, Martin, Matthew (Tina) and Mark (Jenny) Carlton, all of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Kathryn (Luke) Durnan of Walker and Kelly Carlton of Cedar Rapids; stepchildren, Julia Coons and Bruce Harbaugh of Cedar Rapids; stepdaughter-in-law, Beth Harbaugh; sister-in-law, Joyce Harbaugh; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and extended family. Memorials may be directed to the family in Boyd's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
