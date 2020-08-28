BOYD KING Monticello Boyd King, 84, of Monticello, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, following a long illness. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, on the east lawn of First Presbyterian Church in Monticello. The Rev. Emory Gillespie will officiate. Private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. The family will greet friends from noon to the time of service. During the pandemic, properly fitted face masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced at all times for services at the church. Please visit goettschonline.com
and share your thoughts, memories and condolences with the family. Boyd Richard King was born in Castle Grove Township on July 29, 1936, the son of Delmar and Leota (Rogers) King. He attended Monticello schools and graduated from Monticello High School in 1954. He married Bonnie Darrow on June 4, 1960. The couple later divorced. On June 14, 1987, he married Janean Plattenberger at the Lisbon United Methodist Church in Lisbon, Iowa. For over 30 years, he worked as a mechanic and service technician and was employed at Freese Motors, the Sinclair station, K&P Chevrolet, Lasso E. Campers and Family Auto. He served in the Iowa National Guard for four years, and was a member of the Monticello Fire and Ambulance Department for 32 years. He served as scoutmaster for Troop 66 in Monticello. His pastimes included gardening, starting his own tomato plants from seed every year, attending the Midwest Old Threshers reunion often and camping, especially as a member of Pete's Fleas Camping Club. He enjoyed his Chihuahuas Takito and Chico and loved to spend time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Janean; his children, Connie (Eugene) Wood of Scotch Grove and Richard (Edelyn) King of Monticello; his grandchildren, Amanda, Jeffrey, Nicholas, Lexi and Philip; six great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Wayne of Gifford, Ill., Glen of Monticello, Keith (Laura) of Houston, Texas, and Karen (Jerry) Lubben of Redlands, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters-in-law, Melba King and Shirley King. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, Monticello.