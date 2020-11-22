BOYD W. PALMER Central City Following an unexpected illness, Boyd W. Palmer, 82, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 19, 2020. A private service will be held at a later date. Boyd was born a half mile north of Central City, Iowa, on Feb. 24, 1938, to Andrew and Adaline (Pike) Palmer. He served in the United States Army for three years. Upon his return to Central City, he worked for 35 years at Rockwell Collins, retiring in 1994. While at Rockwell Collins, he worked on the Apollo Program and received a special honor award from NASA for contributing to flight and mission safety success. At the age of 10, he became a beekeeper and continued until his death, selling honey to Sue Bee of Sioux City, Iowa, for more than 50 years. He also worked for the State of Iowa as a state bee inspector. Boyd was a member of the Jordans Grove Baptist Church in rural Central City. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Leanna (Young) Palmer; three sons, Wallace, Eric (Amanda), and Irvin (Ann); one daughter, Ann Marie; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, with a third on the way; sister-in-law, Nellie Palmer; and his cat, affectionately named "Boyd's Cat." He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Milton Palmer. Please share a memory of Boyd at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
