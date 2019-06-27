|
BRAD A. PETERSON Oxford Brad A. Peterson, 38, of rural Oxford, died suddenly Monday, June 24, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford with burial to follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery near Oxford. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, where a Knights of Columbus rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit their children, Brady and Harper. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Brad's family and his services.
Published in The Gazette on June 27, 2019