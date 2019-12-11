|
BRAD ELLIOT MANUEL Olin Brad Elliot Manuel, 62, of Olin, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, on his farm with his family by his side after a two-year battle with lung cancer. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction with the Rev. Francis Odoom officiating. A life celebration will follow the service at the Oxford Junction Legionnaire. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Private family burial services will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa. Survivors include his wife, Patty; children, Eric (Emily) Manuel, and their children, Brynn Everly and Weston Elliot, Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and Niki (Sean) Davis, and their children, Hayden Rae and Parker Levi, Lisbon; sister, Pam (Gaylen) Kray, Monticello; brother, Jeff Manuel, Fredericksburg, Va.; stepbrother, Bob (Donna) Shirbroun, Spirit Lake; and stepsister, Terri (Brian) Heck, Clear Lake. He also is survived by his stepmother, Charlene Manuel, Mason City; stepfather, Dave Bowdish, Marion; father-inlaw, Lawrence Schwers, and mother-inlaw, Edith Schwers, both of Anamosa; brother-in-law, Kevin (Melinda) Posekany, Cedar Rapids; and many in laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Gayelle; and sisters, Lynda Manuel and Diane Posekany. Brad was born May 27, 1957, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of John (Jack) E. Manuel and Gayelle B. Hall (Manuel Bowdish). He was a 1975 graduate of Olin High School. He married Patty Schwers in 1982. Together they raised two children, Eric and Nicole (Niki). Brad was raised on the family farm near Center Junction, where he enjoyed all things farming. He especially liked raising St. Bernards. As an adult, he was proud to purchase his own farm in 1986 on the "Highway to Hale." He enjoyed raising cattle and crops and sharing beef with family and friends, until his health forced him to quit. He was extremely proud of his tree farm and the associated conservation awards. Brad's passion for farming carried over to his career. He worked for the Clarence Cooperative (River Valley Cooperative), and later retired as a federal crop insurance adjuster, following in his father's footsteps. Brad was active in the community as a volunteer firefighter, Jaycee and, most recently, as a Hale Township trustee. He loved traveling, fishing, golfing, gardening, mowing the acreage and being outdoors. He enjoyed most of those activities even through his illness. Brad's greatest accomplishment and pride were his children and grandchildren, who gave him opportunities to see himself in them. He always welcomed visits to the farm so grandkids Hayden and Parker could experience farm life with their "Bumpa," plant the garden, ride the Ranger and tractors or feed the cattle. He enjoyed exploring the beauty of Colorado's national parks and trails with granddaughter Brynn and he welcomed his fourth grandchild and namesake, Weston Elliot, a year ago. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Jones Soil & Water Conservation District Endowment Fund or the Jones County Community Foundation (dbqfoundation.org/jones-county-community-foundation). The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff within the Mercy Medical system, (especially Heidi for answering the phone at just the right moments of need), Hall Perrine, Mayo Clinic and Above & Beyond Hospice for the excellent care during Brad's journey. As Brad would say, "Every day is a good day, some are just better than others."
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019