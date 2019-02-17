Resources More Obituaries for Brad Meyocks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brad Meyocks

Obituary Condolences Flowers BRAD MEYOCKS Payson, Ariz. One of Rim Country's most longstanding and beloved community members, Brad Meyocks, formerly of Cedar Rapids, unexpectedly passed away at home Monday, Feb. 4. Brad loved the Payson community in which he lived and worked for over 40 years. His business, Four Corners Concrete, which he ran with his son, Brad Dean, is familiar to many. He met his one true love, Laura, in Jackson, Wyo. — he took her out to dinner, where he asked her, "What do you want in life?" She answered, "Everything!" And so he married her, and spent the rest of his life giving her what she wanted in life. He was a self-made man who started his company when he was just 18 in Jackson. He, Laura, and 2-year-old Sarah moved to Payson in 1985. Heather and Brad were born a few years later. Everyone who knows this family knows how loving and inspiring Brad and Laura's marriage was. Brad's generosity to the community was never-ending: Trailers for food drives, adopting needy families for the holidays, Payson Rodeo sponsorship, coaching kids' sports, Ducks and Elks support. Much of his community sponsorship was quiet and anonymous. That's the kind of guy he was. Brad was a big man, with the biggest heart, the biggest laugh and the greatest handlebar mustache in town. To know him was to love him. He always had time to tell a joke, to listen ... and to text you when blueberries were on sale. And now, suddenly, he's gone. And there's a giant, Brad-sized hole in the hearts of his family, friends and the Rim Country community. It is a rare man who comes close to being the amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and community member that he was. He is survived by his family: wife, Laura Meyocks; daughters, Sarah Meyocks (Hiller) and Heather Meyocks; son, Brad D. Meyocks; grandsons, Keegan Meyocks and Rion Meyocks; mother, Donna Meyocks; brothers, Craig and Mark; and sister, Marci. Brad's family plans a small, simple, and private service; that's what he would have wanted. The Meyocks family is so thankful to all who have shown their support — Brad would have been so touched. The best thing Rim Country can do for Brad and his family is to hold his memory in their hearts and minds. And to hold their loved ones close and dear. And to laugh. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries