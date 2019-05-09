BRADEN EUGENE BROWN Cedar Rapids Braden Eugene Brown, 12, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, located at 211 21st Ave. SW. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Braden was born July 3, 2006, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Steven and Laura (Edwards) Brown. He was a current student at Prairie Point and Ninth Grade Academy. Braden was active in choir, band, cooking club and baseball. He enjoyed playing video games, watching fireworks and spending time with his family. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Laura, and their children Mason and Kayleigh; siblings, Matt Brown, Nathan (Stacy) Sisco, Katie Miller and Trinitee Brown; paternal grandparents, Steven (Karol) Brown Sr. and Merry Boring; maternal grandparents, Terrance Edwards and Wendy (Don) Blessing; great-grandma, Jan Merta; his aunts and uncles, Emily (T.J.) Carson, Kimberly (Tony) Eichhorn, Mike (Kim) Ward, Glen Brown, Corey (Christi) Brown, Chad Brown, Alicia Brokaw and Wendy Barrios-Sanchez; great-aunts and uncles, Tim (Barb) Edwards, Ted (Heidi) Edwards, Randy (Leslie) Hammond, Brenda (John) Shellady, Myrtle (Bill) Ross and Glen "Chip" Reynolds; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Myrtle and Glen Reynolds, Merlyn and Marian Edwards and Emil Merta; and his great-uncle, Tom Edwards. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019