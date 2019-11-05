Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Dr. Bradford J. "Brad" Stiles

DR. BRADFORD J. "BRAD" STILES Iowa City Dr. Bradford J. "Brad" Stiles, 62, longtime Iowa City dentist, died from injuries received in a car accident on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in rural Iowa County. A gathering time for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Iowa City Free Medical and Dental Clinic. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
