DR. BRADFORD J. "BRAD" STILES Iowa City Dr. Bradford J. "Brad" Stiles, 62, longtime Iowa City dentist, died from injuries received in a car accident on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in rural Iowa County. A gathering time for family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Iowa City Free Medical and Dental Clinic. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019