BRADLEY DEAN TOLSMA Marion Bradley Dean Tolsma, 59, of Marion, Iowa, passed away suddenly Monday, March 4, 2019. A celebration of Bradley's life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. Bradley was born March 30, 1959, in Bellflower, Calif., the son of Darryl Tolsma and Betty Blackmon. He graduated from Bellflower High School. On July 21, 2007, Bradley was united in marriage to Victoria Capes. He worked for United Natural Foods Inc. Bradley had a passion for history and stock car racing. He enjoyed going on road trips and working in the yard. Bradley loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and going on family vacations to South Dakota. Bradley is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Vicky Tolsma; father, Darryl Tolsma; mother, Betty Blackmon; children, Evelynne Pitner, Ashley (Tyler) Shepherd and Trevor Jones; four grandchildren, Iris Jackson, Kadence Clanton, Aurora and Zoey Shepherd; two sisters, Brenda (Dave) DePoorter and Debbie (John) Verant; brother, Lance Tolsma; special nieces, Neka Ramsey and Adrianna Ramsey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts; uncles; and stepdad, John Blackmon. Please share a memory of Bradley at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary