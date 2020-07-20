1/1
Bradley E. Martin
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADLEY E. MARTIN Iowa City Bradley E. Martin, 57, died a sudden death on July 16, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date, there will be no public visitation. Condolences may be sent to: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Homes, www.kruse-phillips.com. Brad was born to Terry and Dixie (Bradley) Martin on July 17, 1962, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Brad married Tamonvan "Pook" Kessopa on February 12, 2004, in Iowa City, Iowa, and resided there. He was adventurous and loved the great outdoors. He enjoyed motorcycles, camping, bicycling, fixing cars, playing the guitar and playing with his beloved dogs, Brownie and Pearl, whom he shared with his wife. While traveling with his wife, he fell in love with the charming, bustling culture of her home country of Thailand and wished to visit again. He is survived by his wife, Tamonvan "Pook" Kessopa; wife's son, Suwapan "Dome" Janhom; mother, Dixie Martin; brother, Tyler (Beth) Martin; nieces, Hallie Martin (David Zoeckler) and Signey (Zach) Hanley; and nephew, Sam Martin. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home
209 E 7th St
Tama, IA 52339
641-484-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved