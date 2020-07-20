BRADLEY E. MARTIN Iowa City Bradley E. Martin, 57, died a sudden death on July 16, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date, there will be no public visitation. Condolences may be sent to: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Homes, www.kruse-phillips.com
. Brad was born to Terry and Dixie (Bradley) Martin on July 17, 1962, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Brad married Tamonvan "Pook" Kessopa on February 12, 2004, in Iowa City, Iowa, and resided there. He was adventurous and loved the great outdoors. He enjoyed motorcycles, camping, bicycling, fixing cars, playing the guitar and playing with his beloved dogs, Brownie and Pearl, whom he shared with his wife. While traveling with his wife, he fell in love with the charming, bustling culture of her home country of Thailand and wished to visit again. He is survived by his wife, Tamonvan "Pook" Kessopa; wife's son, Suwapan "Dome" Janhom; mother, Dixie Martin; brother, Tyler (Beth) Martin; nieces, Hallie Martin (David Zoeckler) and Signey (Zach) Hanley; and nephew, Sam Martin. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry.