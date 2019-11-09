Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Park Lodge at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area
Bradley Eugene Gilpin Obituary
BRADLEY EUGENE GILPIN Iowa City Bradley Eugene Gilpin, 62, of Iowa City, died on Nov. 5, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. A celebration of Brad's life will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Park Lodge at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Iowa City Hospice, Hospice Home of Johnson County (the Bird House), or to the Iowa City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019
