|
|
BRADLEY L. CONSTANT Independence Bradley L. Constant, 38, of Marion, formerly of Independence, died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home in Marion. Brad was born Nov. 1, 1980, in Independence, the son of Kathy S. (Wilkinson) and Timothy A. Constant. He was a 1999 graduate of Independence High School, and went on to study at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. On Nov. 10, 2003, he married Buffy Beier in Las Vegas. They made their home in Independence, and together had two children. They divorced in 2010. Brad worked for many different businesses during his life, but building things was his passion. He worked for Hometown Restyling in Hiawatha and several other building contractors until he started his own business, Constant Construction, in 2017. In early March of 2019, he was engaged to Shanna Craven in Marion. Brad was known for his adventurous spirit. He loved to be outside spending time fishing and hunting. And, in 2012, he even tried his hand at bull riding. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, and would root for them no matter what. Many things about Brad will be missed, but most of all will be his light heart and his humor. He is survived by his parents, Kathy and John Tegler; Independence; a daughter, Nora E. Constant, Independence; his siblings, Angie (Rod) Schares, Independence, Dawn (Todd) Ristvedt, Independence, Ashley (David) Clark, Fort Bragg, N.C., and Tyler (Caryn Stewart) Tegler, Fredericksburg; his fiancee, Shanna Craven, Marion; his fiancee's children, Morgan and Chase Paulson, Marion; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, Daisy Mae the dog. Brad is preceded in death by his biological father, Timothy A. Constant; and his son, Aiden John Constant, on June 21, 2003. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence with the Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial will be held in Wilson Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019