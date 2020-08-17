BRADLEY "BRAD" LAWRENCE LINDLEY Cedar Rapids Bradley "Brad" Lawrence Lindley, 52, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with Father Douglas Loecke officiating. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. Brad was born Sept. 11, 1967, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to his parents, Ross and Pat Lindley. Brad graduated from Marshalltown High School and Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in nuclear engineering with distinction in 1990. Brad went on to work as an operations engineer and shift manager at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tenn., as well as senior engineer at Exelon in Illinois, and finally he worked as an engineering supervisor at the Duane Arnold Power Station in Palo, Iowa, where he was responsible for leading engineers to achieve their plant production and all of its safety goals. On May 5, 1994, and Dec. 30, 1997, Brad welcomed his two children, Ethan and Emma, who were the most important people in his life. He dedicated his life to them. Brad was a selfless, kind, smart and highly respected professional who enjoyed having a conversation with everyone. Brad loved traveling with his family and had a wonderful sense of humor. Brad was a movie connoisseur who would be able to pull any release date or lead actors in a movie. He could also pull any year, make and model of any car on the road. He was a very knowledgeable man. Those left to cherish Brad's memory are his children, Ethan Cap and Emma Leone Lindley; his parents, Ross and Pat Lindley; a brother, Brandon Lindley; uncle and aunt, Bob and Connie Rider; cousin Jen Rider; and his former wife, Lisa Lindley. Brad will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. May his light and knowledge shine in all of us. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Brad's name. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
