BRIAN J. SCHUTZMAN Hiawatha Brian J. Schutzman, 51, died unexpectedly late Sunday morning at his home. Brian had integrity, was a high-strung optimist and a hard worker. He loved biking, Frisbee golf, golf, grilling out, landscaping, horseshoes, entertaining company, and many more things! He was proud to be his own man, just an all-around great guy. He is greatly missed. Brian is survived by his son, Hayden; a sister, Tami Sue Randall and husband of Utah; his identical twin, Brad; brother, Jody of Cedar Rapids; sister, Deborah of Cedar Rapids; aunt, Irene Frow of Reno, Nev.; ex-wife, Chrissy Burnell; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and cat. Brian was preceded in death by a few nieces and nephews; his mother, Shirley Ann Whailin-Schutzman; sister, Kelly Schutzman-Hughes of Hiawatha; and many friends and other family. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Cedar Memorial or to the family for additional expenses. A Celebration of Life: come any time Saturday, Nov. 7, at Brian and Brad's Apartment, 211 1/2 (REAR), B Ave., Hiawatha. The family will be grilling and will have other food. You can bring your own if you would like. Please feel free to call Brad at (319) 538-8387; or Deborah at (319) 241-3762 and please no solicitation.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
