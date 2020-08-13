1/1
Brandon R. McEowen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRANDON R. MCEOWEN Cedar Rapids Brandon R. McEowen, 39, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private family services will be held. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Brandon was born on July 29, 1981, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, the son of Gary McEowen and Shelia (Sutton) McEowen. He graduated from Clarence High and went into the telemarketing field. Brandon loved his son more than anything and his church family. His faith in God couldn't have been more present in his life. Brandon is survived by his mother, Shelia McEowen (Bob Jansen) of Cedar Rapids; father, Gary McEowen of Cedar Rapids; son, Kaidyn Toms of Cedar Rapids; grandmother, Norman Sutton of Marion; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Marvin Sutton; and paternal grandparents, Prudence and Frank McEowen. Please share a memory of Brandon at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved