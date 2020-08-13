BRANDON R. MCEOWEN Cedar Rapids Brandon R. McEowen, 39, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private family services will be held. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. Brandon was born on July 29, 1981, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, the son of Gary McEowen and Shelia (Sutton) McEowen. He graduated from Clarence High and went into the telemarketing field. Brandon loved his son more than anything and his church family. His faith in God couldn't have been more present in his life. Brandon is survived by his mother, Shelia McEowen (Bob Jansen) of Cedar Rapids; father, Gary McEowen of Cedar Rapids; son, Kaidyn Toms of Cedar Rapids; grandmother, Norman Sutton of Marion; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Marvin Sutton; and paternal grandparents, Prudence and Frank McEowen. Please share a memory of Brandon at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
