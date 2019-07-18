BRANDON SUPPLE Monticello Brandon Supple, 45, of Centerville, formerly of Monticello, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, from injuries suffered in a traffic accident in Amarillo, Texas. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Surviving are his wife, Brittany; two children, Brock and Bree; his mother, Linda (Bill) Mysak, Monticello; his maternal grandfather, Alfred Worrell, West Branch; his sister, Missi (Russ) Hodge and family, Sophie, Bronwyn, Piper and Phoebe, of Monticello; a stepsister and family, Lindsey (Shannon) Stumma, Kayden, Wyatt, and Eva; stepbrother and family, Jake (Kayla) Mysak and Mason; his birth mother, Sheree (Nelson) Underwood; half-sisters, Brandy Underwood, Candi Underwood and Sandi Schutte; and half-brother, Nick Underwood. He was preceded in death by his father, James Supple; grandmother, Darlene Worrell; and great-grandmother, Mildred Worrell. Brandon James Supple was born Oct. 9, 1973, in Clinton, Iowa. He was the son of James and Linda Worrell, Supple. He received his education in the Linn-Mar and Springville schools. Brandon married Brittany Loehr on Dec. 19, 2017 — they had been a couple for the previous nine years. Brandon was working for Top Dawg Trucking service in Corydon at the time of his death. Published in The Gazette on July 18, 2019