|
|
BRENDA E. CROW Marengo Brenda E. Crow, 71, of Marengo, formerly of Solon, lived her last days at Brown Deer Place Independent Living in Coralville. Brenda passed away Feb. 17, 2020. Celebration of Life service: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at First United Methodist Church in Marengo with Pastor Lisa Crow officiating. Inurnment will be at Kalona Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, prior to the memorial service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund. Brenda is survived by her husband, Steve of Marengo; sons, Chuck (Norma) Crow of Fort Myers, Fla., Mike Crow of Hollister, Mo., and Rick (Alana) Crow of West Branch; her siblings, Dick Furgason, Debbie (Bob) Solinger, Kathy Furgason, Becky (Terry) Eister and Cindy Furgason; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Peggy; and a sister-in-law, Linda. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020